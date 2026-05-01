30 more affordable housing rentals added to Mountain Home's Falcons Landing complex

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home's first new affordable housing development in more than 20 years just completed its second phase, adding 30 new rental units to the area.

Falcons Landing was built by LEAP Housing , a nonprofit focused on affordable housing. The property is managed by Syringa Property Management , which now offers a total of 98 affordable rental and homeownership options for a range of income levels.

Brian Woodward, COO of LEAP Housing, said the project was driven by a gap between wages and housing costs.

"What we have is a real estate ecosystem that is imbalanced between the wages that people earn in the local economy and the cost of real estate or the cost of rent," explained Woodward.

WATCH: Mountain Home opens second phase of affordable housing development

Mountain Home opens second phase of affordable housing development

The project began after Mountain Home Mayor Rich Sykes reached out to LEAP Housing, looking for ways to expand affordable options in the city.

"It's about creating a foundation where families can thrive, where children can grow, and hardworking individuals can live without [the] constant pressure of rising housing costs," Mayor Sykes said.

Falcons Landing was largely funded through low-income housing tax credits.

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The complex also includes a new food pantry run by Central District Health and local partners. Heather Whitehead, a health specialist with Central District Health, said the pantry is designed to bring healthy food options directly to residents.

"It's a really big initiative to bring healthy items and healthy choices to participants who may not be able to travel as far, Whitehead said. “Produce is a big barrier, and we want to bring it to them.”

For Mountain Home neighbor Sheri Stemm, who is currently looking for a new place to live, the development offers options that fit her budget.

"It's really good for my budget because I'm just retired on disability,” Stemm said. “There's a lot of seniors my age [who] are looking for something affordable, not like a house, but they have other neighbors around them, so if something goes wrong, they can call on a neighbor.”

Stemm said the development is a sign the city is headed in the right direction.

"I'm loving it. So, I'm loving the way Mountain Home's growing," Stemm said. “It's coming aboard with some of the big cities, not too aggressive, should I say, but just right for Mountain Home. I'm really proud to be a Mountain Home citizen.”

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The Falcons Landing team said they are offering new resident specials. If you're interested in applying, you can find information here.

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