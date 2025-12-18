Meridian business owner recounts scary crash, welcoming lower speed limits on Eagle Rd

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Drivers along Eagle Road will soon see lower speed limits during peak traffic hours as new variable speed signs prepare to go live on one of Idaho’s busiest roadways.

The signs will reduce the speed limit to 45 miles per hour between Franklin Road and Chinden Boulevard during rush hour — from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. — starting early next year.



Eagle Road is notorious for heavy congestion, especially during peak commuting times. Business owners along the corridor say crashes are a frequent concern.

“It’s very congested at rush hour, almost anytime of day,” said Jamie Deal, who owns The Harp Pub near Fairview Avenue.

Deal said just a few months ago, a car swerved off Eagle Road during rush hour and struck her truck, which was parked in front of the restaurant.

She worries the outcome could have been much worse.

“It was very scary,” Deal said. “I hate to say it, but it’s probably every day I see cop lights and accidents and things happening out this window.”

Meridian Police say the stretch of Eagle Road running through the city sees nearly 1,000 crashes each year, some of them fatal. Officials hope lower speeds during peak hours will reduce both the number of crashes and their severity.

“Anytime you can slow vehicles down, that’s going to make it inherently safer for people on the sidewalks, bike lanes — things like that,” said Lt. Brandon Frasier with the Meridian Police Department.

Frasier says the goal is to create a more predictable and stable traffic flow, particularly during rush hour when lanes begin to move faster than stop-and-go traffic.

So what should drivers do once the signs are activated?

“It’s really simple, just do what the sign says,” Frasier said.

As part of the broader safety improvement project, several U-turns and unprotected left turns have already been removed along the corridor. Drivers will also see “Your Speed” displays, reminding them in real time how fast they’re traveling.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the project will be the first variable speed sign system on a signalized urban highway — not just in Idaho, but in the nation.

“I think it will help,” Deal said.

ITD says the signs are expected to go live around mid-January.