Judge sets $1 million bond for 18-year-old Boise drive-by shooting suspect

MERIDIAN, Idaho — 18-year-old Ulisses Macareno from Meridian appeared in court today after being charged with first-degree murder by aiding and abetting in a deadly Boise drive-by shooting. He is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.

Macareno and his 17-year-old co-defendant, whose identity is not being released because he is a minor, are both in custody after a deadly Boise drive-by shooting early Sunday morning killed 22-year-old Destiney Gonzalez of Caldwell.

During the arraignment, prosecutors laid out new details about what they say happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Prosecutors said surveillance video shows a silver car arriving near the home about 17 minutes before the shooting. A group of people then walked to the front of the residence and went inside the garage.

Prosecutors claim the co-defendant was ready to pick a fight with someone at the party and reported that he was told to "get inside...they don't want to have a fight that evening."

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According to prosecutors, three women were later seen on the front porch, including Gonzalez.

Investigators say the same silver car that was seen earlier drove past the home, briefly slowed down, and six shots and gun flares were captured on surveillance cameras at the home. Prosecutors allege Gonzalez was struck by one of those bullets and was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Prosecutors also allege Macareno was driving the vehicle when it returned to the home, and that his 17-year-old co-defendant fired at the residence.

UPDATE: Boise shooting victim identified as 22-year-old Caldwell woman

Police previously said they believe Gonzalez was not the intended target.

The honorable Judge Lojek set Macareno’s bond at $1 million with requirements that if Macareno posts bond, he must stay in Idaho, surrender his passport to pretrial services, and will not be allowed access to firearms. Macareno will also be required to wear a GPS monitor and follow a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.

Macareno’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 17 at 8:30 a.m.

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