Police seeking information after fatal Boise drive-by shooting

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are urging people to come forward with information after a woman was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting at a Boise residence.

According to law enforcement, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 3900 block of W. Clement Drive.

When officers arrived, a female gunshot victim was found on the front porch of the home. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the woman died from her injuries at the scene.

Police say there were a large number of people inside the home when officers arrived, and that the suspect's identity and location were unknown.

Law enforcement says they secured the area, evacuated the residence, and contacted each witness on the scene. There were no other reported injuries in this incident.

According to police, evidence indicates there was a party happening at the residence when an unknown suspect drove by in a sedan-type vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the home.

At the time of the shooting, the home was being used as a short-term vacation rental.

Idaho News 6 was at the scene on Sunday afternoon, finding caution tape around the home.

Officials are still investigating this incident and ask anyone who was at the residence around the time of the shooting to reach out to Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.