Boise Police arrest 2 in deadly drive-by shooting, say 17-year-old fired weapon

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the deadly drive-by shooting that killed 22-year-old Destiny Gonzalez in Boise over the weekend.

Boise Police announced the arrests on Thursday, four days after Gonzalez, of Caldwell, was shot and killed outside a home in the 3900 block of West Clement Road.

Ulisses Macareno, 18, of Meridian, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder by aiding and abetting. A 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

Police said evidence indicates the 17-year-old fired a weapon during the shooting while Macareno was driving the vehicle.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for both suspects as part of the investigation. Macareno was arrested Thursday at a home in Meridian with assistance from Meridian Police and booked into the Ada County Jail.

The 17-year-old was arrested at a home in Caldwell with assistance from Caldwell and Nampa police. He was booked into the Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center.

“Investigations like this take time, and the work our detectives put in to identify these suspects and gather the evidence needed to make arrests is significant,” Boise Police Chief Chris Dennison said. “We’re also grateful for the assistance from our law enforcement partners in Meridian, Caldwell and Nampa, as well as the members of our community who provided information to help move this investigation forward.”

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 30 while a party was underway at a home being used as a short-term vacation rental. Police previously said someone in a sedan drove past the home and fired multiple rounds at the residence.

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Gonzalez was found on the front porch. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but she died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police previously said they did not believe Gonzalez was the intended target. Detectives said they believed the shooter was targeting the party or one or more people attending it.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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