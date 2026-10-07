Meridian Police fire less-lethal shots at Nampa man after high speed pursuit

MERIDIAN, Id. — A Nampa man was arrested in Meridian on Tuesday night following a brief police pursuit.

lijah Aguon-Burke, 21, was allegedly speeding and driving recklessly on Main Street near pedestrians.

Officers tried pulling over Burke's Chrysler 300C near Cherry Lane and Meridian Road, but he refused to stop.

Burke reportedly reached 90 mph as police gave chase.

Eventually Burke damaged a tire at Ten Mile and Cherry Lane.

Although the car was no longer operable, Burke continued ignoring police orders.

Officers finally took Burke into custody after firing off less-lethal rounds.

Burke now faces charges including misdemeanor assault or battery, DUI, and felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

Based on the charges filed, it appears Burke had an open alcohol container while driving.