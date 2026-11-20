MERIDIAN, Id. — A crash in Meridian blocked portions of eastbound I-84 for two hours on Thursday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. near milepost 42.

That's where a Dodge Ram rear-ended a Volkswagen Passat sending it off the shoulder into an embankment.

The 23-year-old Passat driver and their passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate.