MERIDIAN, Id. — A crash in Meridian blocked portions of eastbound I-84 for two hours on Thursday evening.
It happened just before 7 p.m. near milepost 42.
That's where a Dodge Ram rear-ended a Volkswagen Passat sending it off the shoulder into an embankment.
The 23-year-old Passat driver and their passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate.
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