ICE, HSI make more arrests in the Treasure Valley as tensions run high in the Latino community

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Tensions are running high among Latino neighbors in the Treasure Valley this week after federal law enforcement officials, including ICE, took two confirmed individuals into custody in Canyon and Ada Counties.

The latest arrest circulating widely online saw Meridian Police officers assisting Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) on Friday morning in their pursuit of a previously deported man whom authorities claim had a criminal history.

The 39-year-old suspect was ultimately taken into HSI custody near the intersection of Franklin and Linder Roads. People on the scene sent photos of the incident to Idaho News 6.

ICE activity ramps up across the Treasure Valley

The Meridian Police Department told Idaho News 6 that federal officers initiated the pursuit because they knew the driver was a person with a prior criminal history who had previously been deported and was subject to a reinstated order of removal.

Authorities say that when they stopped the man, they found two fraudulent immigration documents and a fake Social Security card.

This was not the first immigration related arrest this week.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, Nampa business owner Tim Cook witnessed and recorded an immigration arrest on early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Canyon and Roosevelt in Nampa.

In Cook's words. "I mean, it was almost like a kidnapping. It was gone in 90 seconds." Those officers were seen wearing vests that said "ICE."

After extensive online chatter about an arrest Thursday night in Caldwell's Farmway Village, Idaho News 6 has since confirmed that the incident was not ICE-related and instead, a woman was taken into custody for a warrant issued by Payette County.

Mike Dittinber, Executive Director of the Caldwell Housing Authority, said that many members of the Latino community are worried about future ICE operations. He added that it's important not to be misled by false information.

"We appreciate the diversity in our community, and when that diversity comes into question, or when that diversity is somewhat subject to scrutiny— it should make everybody uncomfortable," said Dittinber

As for local law enforcement's involvement, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram issued a statement on Friday saying that CPD does not enforce federal immigration laws. However, Chief Ingram did concede that in the unlikely event ICE needs immediate assistance, CPD officers will step in.

Estefania Mondragon, the Executive Director of PODER of Idaho, a local advocacy group, says many incidents involve people driving to work. They suggest that families prepare for potential encounters with immigration enforcement.

"Memorize phone numbers and have a family plan ready in case the worst is to happen," said Mondragon. PODER of Idaho advises targeted individuals not to sign any documentation until a lawyer is present.