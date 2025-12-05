Homeland Security pursuit in Meridian ends in arrest of previously deported man

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Jose Sanchez, a 39-year-old who officials say was previously deported, is now in Homeland Security Investigations custody. Authorities say Sanchez attempted to escape HSI and Meridian Police officers in a vehicle on Friday morning.

According to the Meridian Police Department, HSI initially alerted Meridian Police officers that they were in pursuit of Sanchez near Franklin and Ten Mile road, which led to Meridian PD assisting in the vehicular chase.

After eluding officers, Sanchez became pinned against a curb by an officer's vehicle near the intersection of Franklin and Linder. He was then taken into custody by HSI officers with the help of Meridian Police.

HSI says they were working to stop Sanchez because he had previously been deported and was the subject of a "reinstated order of removal." HSI also claims that Sanchez has a criminal history, but did not specify the crimes he'd allegedly committed. Idaho News 6 has been unable to verify any previous convictions.

Following his apprehension, HSI says that Sanchez was in possession of two fake immigration documents, along with a fake Social Security card.

Sanchez remains in HSI custody, and potential charges related to the vehicular pursuit are being forwarded to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.