Developers detail what's coming to Pine 43 expansion in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A major urban development planned in the heart of Meridian has officially received the green light.

DRB Investments LLC is moving forward with plans to bring a mix of housing, offices, retail, and restaurants to more than 33 acres of land near Pine Avenue and Locust Grove Road. The project, known as Pine 43, has been years in the making and is now set to become one of the city’s largest mixed-use developments.

“It’s in the heart of the valley, and it’s such a large urban project,” said Matt Baker, co-owner of DRB Investments LLC and developer of Pine43.

The development will include more than 900 residential units, a combination of townhomes and luxury apartments, along with 229,000 square feet of Class-A office space, a hotel and conference center, restaurants, and retail. Developers say the project will cost around $1 billion, depending on fluctuating market rates.

“Our project with Pine 43 is infill; we believe it links the Village [at Meridian], through our property to downtown Meridian,” said Baker.

Meridian City Councilmember John Overton, who represents the district where Pine 43 will be built, voted to approve the project. He called the development a strong fit for the growing area with its proximity to I-84, local schools, and nearby businesses.

“If they only have to drive a mile between where they’re going to school and where they live, or where they work and where they live, then we’re keeping them from having to drive all the way across the city,” said Overton.

Developers say the project will include more parking than required, much of it underground.

“It allowed them to put in some amenities that in a lot of other areas of the city [that] would be occupied by asphalt parking lots,” said Overton.

Agencies like the Ada County Highway District and West Ada School District have confirmed they can accommodate the increase in residents and traffic the development is expected to bring.

While the Meridian Fire Department expressed concern about responding to taller buildings planned in Pine 43, city officials say coordination plans with surrounding agencies are in place to ensure safety as the project builds upward. Developers tell Idaho News 6 they'll ensure safety measures, like sprinklers, are in place and meet building code requirements.

Construction will happen in phases over the next decade, most likely starting with the townhome portion of the project. DRB says it doesn’t expect to break ground until at least 2027.

Photos of the plans included in our coverage are courtesy of Meridian City Planning and Zoning, through DRB Investments LLC.