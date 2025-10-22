Meridian approves large addition to Pine 43 development

MERIDIAN, Idaho — At a Tuesday night hearing, Meridian City Council approved a major mixed-use development that will bring hundreds of new apartments and multi-family residences, a hotel, and commercial space to an area near East Pine Avenue, between Downtown Meridian and the Village.

The council sided with the Planning and Zoning Commission’s earlier approval.

Fire officials had raised concerns about response times to the dense new development, though traffic impacts were deemed acceptable by the Ada County Highway District. West Ada School District also wrote in comment that local schools would easily be able to accommodate the projected number of new students.

With the council’s approval, construction is expected to move forward following final permitting and design reviews.