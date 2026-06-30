MERIDIAN, Idaho — A man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly January road rage shooting outside a Meridian McDonald’s is now headed to trial, after a court hearing that included surveillance video and witness testimony.

Jacob Streat is accused of killing 27-year-old Israel Trejo during an encounter outside the restaurant in January.

In court, prosecutors and defense attorneys presented sharply different accounts of what led to the shooting. The defense argued Streat acted in self-defense after what they described as a road rage confrontation initiated by Trejo.

Court hearing puts Meridian road rage murder case on track for trial

A prosecution witness testified they saw Streat allegedly harassing Trejo on the freeway and were concerned enough to take a photo in case of a crash.

Video shown in court reportedly captured Trejo pulling into the Meridian McDonald’s parking lot, with Streat following behind.

READ MORE | Charge upgraded to first-degree murder in Meridian road rage shooting

According to court testimony, Trejo then got out of his vehicle and appeared to take photos before an argument broke out.

Defense attorneys said Trejo spit at Streat during the confrontation, which they argue caused Streat to fear for his life.

Prosecutors, however, alleged Streat pulled a gun from a holster before the argument escalated and fired multiple shots into Trejo’s side and back. They also said video evidence from McDonald’s security cameras showed the full incident and that Trejo was unarmed.

The case is now set to move forward, with an arraignment scheduled for July 8.

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