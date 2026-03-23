Charge upgraded to first-degree murder in Meridian road rage shooting

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Prosecutors have upgraded the charge against a man accused in a deadly road rage shooting outside a Meridian McDonald’s earlier this year.

Jacob Streat, 23, appeared in Ada County court on Monday, where prosecutors upgraded the charge against him to first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Israel Trejo.

The state also filed notice that it will not pursue the death penalty in the case.

Streat was previously charged with second-degree murder after police said he shot Trejo during an apparent road rage incident in Meridian near the McDonald’s on Central Drive on Jan. 25.

Under Idaho law, first-degree murder usually means a killing that was premeditated, while second-degree murder involves an intentional killing without proof of planning ahead of time.

A judge previously denied a request to reduce Streat’s $2 million bond, citing concerns about public safety.

READ MORE | Judge refuses to lower bail for man accused of killing 27-year-old in Meridian McDonald's road rage shooting

Streat is set to be back in court for a motion hearing on March 25, followed by a preliminary hearing on April 13.

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