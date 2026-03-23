Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMeridian

Actions

Charge upgraded to first-degree murder in Meridian road rage shooting

Jacob Streat
Ada County Sheriff's Office / KIVI
Jacob Streat
Posted

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Prosecutors have upgraded the charge against a man accused in a deadly road rage shooting outside a Meridian McDonald’s earlier this year.

Jacob Streat, 23, appeared in Ada County court on Monday, where prosecutors upgraded the charge against him to first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Israel Trejo.

The state also filed notice that it will not pursue the death penalty in the case.

Streat was previously charged with second-degree murder after police said he shot Trejo during an apparent road rage incident in Meridian near the McDonald’s on Central Drive on Jan. 25.

Under Idaho law, first-degree murder usually means a killing that was premeditated, while second-degree murder involves an intentional killing without proof of planning ahead of time.

A judge previously denied a request to reduce Streat’s $2 million bond, citing concerns about public safety.

READ MORE | Judge refuses to lower bail for man accused of killing 27-year-old in Meridian McDonald's road rage shooting

Streat is set to be back in court for a motion hearing on March 25, followed by a preliminary hearing on April 13.

RELATED | Meridian veteran says losing truck tied to murder investigation forced him to shut down business

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Send tips to Meridian & Boise State neighborhood reporter Allie Triepke
Have a story idea from Meridian or Boise State? Share it with Allie below —

Meet your Meridian reporter Allie Triepke