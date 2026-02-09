Judge denies bail for man accused of killing 23-year-old in Meridian McDonald's road rage shooting

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A judge ordered no bail on Monday for the man accused of killing another man at a Meridian McDonald's in January, saying the suspect presents too great a threat to society.

Jacob Streat appeared via video conference at the Ada County Courthouse to ask for his bail to be reduced from $2 million to $100,000. The judge denied the request.

Streat is charged with second-degree murder after investigators say he killed 23-year-old Israel Trejo in an alleged fit of road rage near the McDonald's on Central Drive by Meridian Road.

The prosecution said Streat was seen on video shooting Trejo in the back and emptying his weapon's magazine around a crowded restaurant.

New details about Streat were also shared during the hearing, with the defense saying he's lived in Idaho his entire life, has family here, and is a former Marine.

The prosecution also says Streat was recently charged with inattentive driving for exceeding 100 miles per hour on the interstate at night with his lights off and resisting arrest.

Streat will be back in court for his next hearing on March 2.

