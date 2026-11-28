MERIDIAN, Idaho — Black Friday is kicking off the holiday shopping season, and shoppers are filling the stores at The Village at Meridian looking for a deal.

WATCH | Black Friday shoppers weigh in on deals at The Village at Meridian

Neighbors weigh in on the best Black Friday deals at The Village at Meridian this year

I talked with shoppers about what they're buying, what they're saving and whether the traditional Black Friday trip is still worth it. Many made their way through The Village hoping to find some holiday savings.

For shoppers Jaci Silva and Stephanie Silva, the hunt spanned several stores.

"Urban, and Abercrombie, Cotton On, Brandy, and we'll hit a few more," Stephanie Silva said.

They found the best discounts early.

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"Yeah we're doing pretty good! I think Urban and Cotton On had the best sales. I think it was like 40% off everything and then Abercrombie was more like select items and then Brandy never has any sales but it's still fun to look," the shoppers said.

George Lungu found savings on cold-weather gear.

"If you spend more than $500 at North Face they give you 40% off. So I got a jacket and a fleece for $300 otherwise it would've been like $550," Lungu said.

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For Jaci and Stephanie, the rain wasn't a damper.

"It's kind of nice because you can like come off like cool off and then go back into heated stores with like everybody so it's kind of nice!" Jaci Silva said.

For Stephanie, it was a new tradition worth braving the weather.

"This is my first time Black Friday shopping actually so it was like rain or shine I want to do it," Stephanie Silva said.