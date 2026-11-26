MERIDIAN, Idaho — Here in Meridian, a local couple is getting ready to welcome dozens of people to their Thanksgiving table.

For Tschan Morse and her husband, the idea started with young military members who couldn't make it home for the holidays. Over the years, their Thanksgiving table has grown.

Tschan Morse shares what inspired her family to open their table to those with nowhere to go:

Meridian couple's Thanksgiving table welcomes 100+ with nowhere to go

"The idea is anyone that doesn't have a place to go for the holidays, without parents to go visit...that they have a place to go. They have a sense of being around family and having that home-cooked meal and that connection that you miss around the holidays," Morse said.

"The personal ones that I've been a part of have started out with maybe five or six people that didn't have a place to go, so we said come on over to our place, and one year we had over 100 people show up," Morse tells me.

And now, it's not just military members finding a seat at the table. That open invitation extends to families like Baily's, whose Thanksgiving plans were upended when a storm flooded her daughter's home.

"The rain started coming in through my grandson's window. Everything is just ruined, and yeah, it was kind of a shock," Baily told me.

For others, the gathering offers a much-needed sense of community.

"I know for me, there's been so many times in my life where I didn't feel like I had community, or I didn't feel included. I felt like I was on the outside," Alicia Stephens said.

For Morse, it all comes back to making sure people don't have to spend the holiday feeling alone.

"The holidays can really make a person feel more lonely when they're alone, and we've all seen it walking around and that one person in a crowd still alone. And our goal with the 'orphan' Thanksgiving is to not — we don't want anyone to feel alone, we want everyone to feel that sense of being with family and to take the loneliness out of alone," Morse said.

"I just think what would we be without other people? What would we be without community?" Stephens said.

Morse says she's expecting another good turnout this Thanksgiving and plans to keep the tradition alive next year.

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