MERIDIAN, Idaho — A major mixed-use development is moving forward in Meridian, as crews officially broke ground this week on the District at Ten Mile project.

Community leaders and developers gathered Tuesday to mark the start of construction on the 222-acre site near Interstate 84. Crews have already moved the equivalent of 85 football fields of dirt in preparation for building.

WATCH | District at Ten Mile breaks ground as infrastructure plans take shape

222-acre District at Ten Mile project underway near I-84 in Meridian

“This part of the valley, Meridian, is growing like crazy,” said Ada County Highway District Commissioner Dave McKinney.

McKinney said that rapid growth is why major infrastructure improvements in the area were completed ahead of development. He pointed to the expansion of Ten Mile Road and the construction of the Interstate 84 interchange as key factors that made the project possible.

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The District at Ten Mile is expected to bring approximately 1,800 residential units, along with a mix of retail and dining options. Planned businesses include national chains such as Panera Bread, In-N-Out Burger and Taco Bell, as well as what developers say will be the largest Target store in the Treasure Valley.

“We’re really excited for this next phase with Target,” stated developer Tommy Ahlquist. “It takes a while to do a Target deal."

Some neighbors have raised concerns about increased traffic in the area as the project moves forward. Officials with the Ada County Highway District say the roadway system is designed to handle that growth.

“It’s designed from the beginning to handle this kind of traffic,” explained McKinney. “Developments are required to meet standards to ensure roads can support increased use.”

Construction progress is already visible. Grand Mogul Drive has been paved and will connect Ten Mile Road through the development to Black Cat Road.

City leaders say additional projects — including the Linder Road overpass over Interstate 84 and the State Highway 16 corridor — are expected to help reduce congestion in the area.

PREVIOUS REPORT | Highway 16 flyover lanes begin to take shape over I-84

More tenants are expected to be announced, but one major anchor has already been confirmed: a two-story Life Time.

“People who don’t necessarily want to make the commute out to Eagle cannot wait for the Meridian location to open,” said Hayley Allen, general manager of Life Time - Eagle.

The fitness facility is expected to open by the end of 2027.

Phase one of the development will also include an Ashley Furniture store and two hotels.