Phase 1 of the Linder Roadway and overpass project begins south of I-84

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Commuters in Meridian could see less congestion on Meridian and Ten Mile roads once the Linder Rd overpass is complete. This month, construction for Phase 1 begins.

The intersection of Overland and Linder could soon see partial lane restrictions, as ACHD constructs the necessary roadways for the Linder Rd interstate overpass.

“So this is going to be completed and widened out to five lanes, with buffer spaces and our 10-foot multi use path on either side,” said Reid Selmer, a Project Manager for ACHD.

South of the interstate are businesses, homes and Meridian Fire Station 6.

“Our focus is really around the improvements that are going to come to the area of the city and how we’re going to get apparatus quicker to emergencies,” said Charlie Butterfield the Deputy Chief of Administration for Meridian Fire Dept.

Deputy Chief Charlie Butterfield says he and the department are accustomed to road construction in Meridian and have confidence their emergency routes won’t be negatively impacted. And once the roads are complete, he says emergency responses to the north will improve.

ACHD says commuters should be on the lookout for possible detours around the intersection.

“East-west should remain open for the duration of the project. There might be a lane restriction on the north side or on the south side depending on which leg is being worked on,” said Selmer.

Last year, the City of Meridian was awarded over $4 million in state transportation funding for the project. ACHD is splitting construction of the project into two phases to utilize the funding.

They say that the construction in two phases aims to reduce duration and minimize impacts to the adjacent neighborhoods, north of I-84.

In a public outreach survey collected by ACHD in 2023, over 70% of people reported to be in favor of the project.

“I would say everything that I have heard has been on the positive side. We do need, in the city of Meridian, another overpass,” said Deputy Chief Butterfield.

While around 20% disapproved… citing an ‘increase in traffic, speed, and noise in a residential area’ as the main concern… and many noting that the project does not include on/off ramps for I-84.

“We’re implemented some temporary traffic calming features for anyone that tries to avoid our detours that we give to cut through neighborhoods..” said Selmer.

“To make sure neighbors aren’t disturbed?” asked Triepke.

“Yes, exactly,” said Selmer.

Phase 1 is set to finish before the end of this year.

“And we’re going to go probably two-thirds of the way, with this portion of the project, up this north leg here. With phase 2, the bridge will connect in the rest of the way, and this northern connection will be made,” said Selmer.

Phase 2 of the Linder Rd. project will build the overpass portion and road construction north of I-84. Construction will take place in 2026 and is planned to be completed in 2027.