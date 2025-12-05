McCall's Brundage Mountain Resort announces sneak peek weekend

MCCALL, Idaho — Brundage Mountain is set to open this weekend for a special sneak peek, as winter storms are set to hit the West Central mountains. The Easy Street Chairlift will be in operation all weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Access is free with a 2025/26 season pass, or a $0 ticket loaded onto a new or existing RFID card. The rental shop, retail shop, coffee shop, and bar and grill will also be open this weekend for visitors to enjoy.

“We’re buzzing with anticipation,” said Brundage Mountain General Manager Ken Rider. “Storms are lining up off the coast, and this next round has real potential. While we expect to be skiing much more of the mountain soon, we’re excited to welcome our community back on snow this weekend.”

As the resort opens, Brundage is also working to fill a snowcat with donations for local families. Now through December 14th, they're hosting the Stuff a Snowcat Toy and Canned Food Drive. Guests are encouraged to donate toys, small bikes, nonperishable food items, gift cards, and toiletries to help support families in Valley and Adams counties. Collection boxes will be available in guest services and the downtown retail store.