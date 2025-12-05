Wet Weekend ahead with Heavy Mountain Snow

Moist air from the Pacific is moving into the region today, bringing periods of rain and mountain snow through this evening. Most valley areas will stay warm enough for rain, while mountain communities around 4,500–5,000 feet could see a brief stretch of snow this morning before mixing with rain. Those locations may pick up 1–3 inches before that change happens.

Above 6,000 feet, snowfall continues steadily with 4–8 inches expected, and the highest elevations in the Boise Mountains and Sawtooths could see nearly a foot of new snow by tonight. Travel will remain slick over higher passes while lower valley impacts ease up later today. Due to this, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the west-central Idaho mountains and the Boise Mountains, where travel impacts are likely on higher passes and summit routes. Expect wintry driving conditions through the day if you are traveling north of the Treasure Valley.

Late tonight, showers fade but winds pick up in the mountains. Gusts near 40 mph are possible over ridges and open terrain, with even stronger winds on the highest peaks. On Saturday and Sunday, scattered showers linger mainly across the mountains of west-central Idaho and eastern Oregon. Snow levels settle near 4,500–5,500 feet, allowing for a light 1–3 inches of additional accumulation near pass level. Valley areas turn mostly dry during the daytime hours.

Another round of moisture arrives late Sunday, pushing warmer air back into the region and raising snow levels above 5,000 feet. Temperatures through the weekend stay mild.

Next Week Stays Active and Mild

Looking ahead, next week remains damp and unsettled as a steady stream of Pacific moisture moves across the Northwest. Monday may start on a quieter note for the Treasure Valley, but additional storm systems quickly bring back periods of rain and high-elevation snow through much of the week. Temperatures look to stay warmer than normal, meaning snow will mainly be limited to elevations above 5,500–8,000 feet. Rain will dominate at lower elevations. By late week, the chance for wetter weather gradually eases as the storm track begins to shift north.

