Bogus Basin plans to open Coach Chairlift and all conveyor lifts this weekend

Bogus Basin announced today that the ski resort will operate the Coach Chairlift along with three conveyor lifts — Explorer, Easy Rider, and Discovery — this coming weekend. The opening includes expanded terrain options for both experienced riders and beginners.

The Explorer Conveyor will provide access to an adjacent terrain park featuring approximately eight intermediate and advanced features. Meanwhile, beginners can look forward to several pods of "learn-to-ride" terrain park elements along the side of the Coach’s Corner trail, created by the Mountain Experience team.

RELATED | With the cattle guard gone, will the legend of the Bogus Basin Trolls live on?

Cooler temperatures this week allowed Bogus Basin’s snowmaking crew to convert nearly 6 million gallons of water into snow across the Coach’s Corner, Stewart’s Bowl, Morning Star, and Silver Queen trails. Snowmaking efforts will continue as conditions permit.

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area Snow falling at Bogus Basin on Thursday, 12/4/25.

This weekend also marks the debut of Bogus Basin’s Terrain-Based Learning program — an industry-leading initiative that aims to accelerate the learning process for skiing and snowboarding. Through self-guided tutorials or instructor-led sessions, guests will progress through gentle, playful features such as rollers and banked turns, designed to make learning fun and low-pressure.

Terrain-Based Learning stations will remain accessible throughout the season via the Discovery and Easy Rider conveyors.

Here are the scheduled operations for this weekend:

The Coach Chairlift and conveyors will operate from 9 am to 4:30 pm

Conveyor Tickets, with access to three conveyor lifts, $15

Day Tickets, offering access to three conveyors and the Coach Chairlift, $25

Valid Passes: True Bogus, Winter, Value, and Twilight* (*after 3 pm)

Bogus Creek Lodge will be open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

The Rental Shop opens for ski and snowboard rentals at 8:30 am

The Basin Retail Shop is open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Walk-up lessons are available. The Ski and Snowboard School office is located on the ground floor of the Bogus Creek Lodge, accessible from the Base Area

The Downtown Sales Office is open daily, 8 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.