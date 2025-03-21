McCall Winter Carnival to return to 10-day format

Save some space in your calendar next winter. The McCall Winter Carnival will return to its original 10-day format in 2026.

The McCall Area Chamber of Commerce announced the switch after a two-year trial run of a weekend-long event. The Chamber, also gathered community feedback through surveys and a public forum.

“While opinions remain divided on the ideal length and timing of the event, at the end of the day, the Chamber’s mission is to drive traffic to local businesses. If we can secure strong community support, a 10-day event remains the most effective way to provide that boost," said McCall Chamber Executive Director, Sheila Francis.

The Chamber says planning for the 2026 event is already underway. It will from Friday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

