'Carnival in Paradise': McCall Winter Carnival hosts Mardi Gras Parade

MCCALL, Idaho — 'Carnival in Paradise' was this year's theme for the annual parade at the McCall Winter Carnival.

To bring a little color to the snowy scenery, festivalgoers donned vibrant Mardi Gras style jewelry and costumes as they marched down the streets alongside ornate floats

When asked what their favorite parade float was this year, McCall locals Stella and Lillian said, "The Hawaii one with our friends on it."

Besides all the candy and treats, onlookers were also treated to Mardi Gras beads and jewelry. One float even included an ice sculptor who was cutting his block live onboard a parade float.