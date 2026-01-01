Love your Neighborhood: 2025 rewind, connecting communities through local experiences

This week on Love Your Neighborhood, we’re hitting the rewind button and celebrating a few of the incredible local businesses we featured this past year across the Treasure Valley — while also ringing in the New Year by spotlighting the people and places that make our community so special.

At Flowing Springs Ranch, we stepped into wide-open spaces filled with horses, fresh air, and hands-on experiences for all ages. The ranch offers everything from horseback riding to seasonal events, creating a place where families can unplug, learn, and enjoy Idaho’s agricultural roots together.

WATCH: Sophia Cruz looks back on a year of highlighting impactful businesses in the communities you call home

Love Your Neighborhood: 2025 Rewind

We also visited Circus Vision Collective, a unique movement and performance space focused on aerial arts, strength, and self-expression. From silks and lyra to community classes for all skill levels, the studio is about building confidence, creativity, and connection through movement.

At Cooks & Books, food and literature come together in a cozy, welcoming space. Guests can create a meal while diving into a new cookbook, attend events, or simply slow down and spend time in a place designed to spark conversation and curiosity.

We wrapped up the rewind at Boise Art Glass, where skilled artists turn molten glass into stunning, hand-blown pieces right before your eyes. From live glass-blowing demonstrations to custom artwork and classes, it’s a behind-the-scenes look at craftsmanship happening right here in the Treasure Valley.

As we head into the New Year, this Love Your Neighborhood rewind is a reminder that local businesses are at the heart of our community — fueled by passion, creativity, and connection.

Happy New Year! 🎉