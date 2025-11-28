MERIDIAN, Idaho — This week on Love Your Neighborhood, we’re visiting a cozy community favorite in Meridian — Cooks & Books Co., owned by the wonderfully warm and creative Alicia Mattera.

Alicia has built something truly special here: part boutique kitchen shop, part curated bookstore, and completely full of heart. When you walk through the door, you can feel her love for cooking, hosting, and storytelling in every corner. From colorful utensils and beautifully designed cookware to shelves of cookbooks that inspire everything from weeknight meals to holiday baking — the space feels like an invitation to slow down and savor.

Love Your Neighborhood: Cooks & Books Co.

Alicia handpicks every item in the shop, so whether you're searching for a unique gift, upgrading your kitchen essentials, or discovering your next favorite cookbook, there’s always something delightful waiting. Her passion for supporting local makers and bringing people together through food really shines.

Cooks & Books Co. is the kind of place where you come in for a spatula and leave with new ideas, new recipes, and probably a beautifully bound book you didn’t know you needed. It’s charming, welcoming, and one of those small businesses that makes the Treasure Valley feel like home.

So if you’re in Meridian, stop by Cooks & Books Co. and say hello to Alicia. You’ll walk out inspired — and maybe ready to try a new recipe tonight.

To book a class, head to https://www.cooksandbooksco.com/