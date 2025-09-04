DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Boise Art Glass is where creativity meets fire — literally! Founded by master glass artist Filip Vogelpohl and established in Downtown Boise in 2014, the studio has become a staple of the city’s art community. The moment you step inside, the glow of the furnaces and the sight of molten glass taking shape immediately capture your attention.

Watch molten glass be transformed into your new favorite fall piece:

Love your Neighborhood: Boise Art Glass

The space functions as both a gallery and an experience. Visitors are invited to watch as artists transform liquid glass into colorful, intricate creations. The process combines skill, heat, and imagination, resulting in pieces that feel alive with energy and artistry.

The studio has enjoyed strong support from the Boise community over the years. Managers note that locals and visitors alike not only admire the finished pieces but also love witnessing the care and craftsmanship that go into making them.

Boise Art Glass also provides opportunities for people to participate. Through a variety of classes, beginners and hobbyists alike can try their hand at glassblowing. Seasonal workshops, such as making pumpkins in the fall or ornaments around the holidays, are especially popular. These classes allow people to walk away with their own one-of-a-kind creation and a lasting memory of the experience.

For many of the artisans, the act of working with glass carries a sense of calm and focus. The process requires full attention and precise movements, and many describe it as almost meditative — an activity that is as rewarding to practice as it is to watch.

Boise Art Glass is more than just a studio; it’s a place where artistry is alive, fire fuels creativity, and the community continues to embrace the beauty of handmade glass.

Find them at the Hyde Park Street fair through September and online.