Local mom with MS speaks out as Medicaid cuts impact Idahoans relying on mental-health support

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Thousands of Idahoans who rely on mental-health services are already feeling the impact of major Medicaid reductions that took effect this week.

Erin Pineda, a mother from Garden City, said she lost access to the stabilizing mental health care she has depended on for nearly a decade.

“It’s really hard for me… and it makes me sad,” Pineda said. “It saved my life.”

Pineda said she has relied on her peer-support specialist, Tedi, since surviving a suicide attempt in 2016. Over the years, Tedi helped her navigate housing insecurity, symptoms of multiple sclerosis, and the stresses of raising two children.

“Tedi has given me the tools. She's given me the guidance, she's given me the confidence,” Pineda said.

Under Idaho’s new cost-cutting measures, Medicaid-funded peer support and several related behavioral health programs can no longer be billed in the same way. Providers have warned that many clients could lose critical care, including access to stabilizing medications, and that specialists like Tedi could lose their jobs.

“I know she's helping other people already – just within the agency – and those people are going to be affected," Pineda said. "If there's anything I can say more to save her job, please don’t take this away from us that really need this service.”

Mental-health leaders caution that cutting or restricting services such as peer support and Assertive Community Treatment could lead to increases in incarceration, hospitalizations, and homelessness.

The Idaho Sheriffs’ Association has also expressed concerns, sending letters to state officials about the potential impact on law enforcement and community safety.

Pineda said Idahoans living on Medicaid and Social Security cannot afford private care. With the cuts now in place, she fears that her family, along with hundreds of others, could lose the stability they have worked to build — a loss she says could affect future generations in Idaho.

Several providers have already filed lawsuits against the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare over the cuts.