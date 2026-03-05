Principal for a day: Inside Emmett Middle School with Principal Travis Gray

EMMETT, Idaho — Emmett School District opened its doors to the community this week, inviting local neighbors and Emmett Neighborhood Reporter Greenlee Clark to experience what it is really like to run a middle school.

This year marks the fifth time the district has hosted "Principal for a Day," a program that invites community members to walk the halls and experience what it takes to lead the charge.

Idaho News 6 was among those invited, joining local mom Alex Parker and high school wrestling coach Matt Kurata as we followed Principal Travis Gray through his daily routine.

Gray has served in education since 1996 and has been in a school leadership role since 2002.

He says that the job never slows down.

"Counselors coming in, and teachers coming in, and other administrators saying this is your job, this is your job, this is your job," Gray said.

Gray said the reality of the job is far from what most people imagine.

"They have this conception and maybe from watching too many movies, principals sitting in the office with his feet on the desk waiting for this 2 o'clock meeting, and that is not what it is," Gray said.

To illustrate the point, Gray shared nine random events from just last week alone — including a flooded bathroom, preventing a lunchtime fight, and addressing a propane leak.

"Being a principal is very unpredictable," Gray said.

Walking the halls, the tour showed a range of student experiences — from sixth graders practicing their typing skills to a robotics class where students raced their builds against each other. Gray said programs like robotics are about more than just technology.

"With robotics, it allows kids the opportunity to work on projects together and really get dialed into teamwork, critical thinking, deadlines, all those things that we have to deal with as adults," Gray said.

Gray also shared details about a long-awaited HVAC replacement project for the middle school — a $5.8 million investment funded through recent legislation, estimated to be completed in June.

During the visit, neighbors and Idaho News 6 also sat down with the student council to talk about life outside of class and their high school goals.

When asked what they were most looking forward to, one student summed it up simply.

"Honestly, I'm excited for more freedom," the student said, drawing laughs from the group.

Through it all, Gray said the work comes back to one thing.

"I get to make those decisions sometimes, and I try to do it with the best interests of the kids all the time," Gray said.