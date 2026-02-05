Emmett Middle School auditorium gets a major upgrade ahead of Wizard of Oz musical

EMMETT, Idaho — The Emmett Middle School auditorium recently completed upgrades, including the installation of a $38,000 sound system that ensures every audience member hears the full performance, no matter where they sit.

"No matter where he was in the room, these people over here were hearing the same exact thing," said Alex Barrett, head of Emmett's drama program.

Barrett has been working to enhance the aging auditorium since taking over the program in 2021 from his mentor, Marge Smith, after serving as her assistant for six years.

"I've been pushing— whether it's like getting cushions on the seats or making the light better, the sound better— like enhance it because it really is like Emmett's one performing space for all our dance groups, the school groups, and all of that," explained Barrett.

The sound system upgrade was designed with three specific goals in mind, according to Barrett.

"When we met with the company out of Boise, I reached out to all my drama colleagues, and I said, who do we go for sound? And they came in, and they looked at the whole space, and they're like, 'it's actually not a bad space' because that was like our always biggest concern," Barrett added.

The upgrade also introduces new LED lighting both on stage and throughout the auditorium, creating dynamic effects that audiences will experience for the first time during the upcoming Wizard of Oz musical.

"We can change it green for Oz, we can make it look like they're flames flickering for the witch's castle, like, those are the little things where I'm like, this is the big thing I want," Barrett said.

Barrett views the Wizard of Oz production as the perfect showcase for the new capabilities.

The production marks Barrett's first musical undertaking and the first musical the Emmett School District has produced in about five years, since Frozen Junior in 2020.

Backstage improvements include a newly organized costume and makeup space that will speed up quick changes and give performers room to transform between scenes.

Cast members are excited about performing in the upgraded space and are looking forward to community support.

"Just coming and just supporting us really would mean the world to everyone," said Addyson Preece, who plays Dorothy in the production.

Preece, a senior who has been involved in musical theater since age eight, moved to Emmett from Meridian two years ago and quickly found a home in the drama program.

"I have loved the Emmett program. I've been doing theater for eight years with the same company, and I feel like I've been more at home with Emmett than I had [been] then," Preece said. "Everyone really cares about each other, and everyone is so sincere, and it's like one big happy family, and everyone's so supportive, and I have an amazing teacher."

The Dorothy role holds special significance for Preece, as it continues a family tradition.

"My sister, a couple of years ago, when she was my age, played Dorothy, and I was in the same show with her, and so it's super cool because I got to be a Munchkin, she was Dorothy, and my dog was Toto, so that was super cool," Preece said. "So now I get to be Dorothy, and then we're pretty sure that my dog is again going to play Toto, so I think it's super cool, and then my little sister's a Munchkin now."

Preece emphasized the importance of community support for the cast.

"It's really hard getting on stage and being able to perform in front of a lot of people, and so when we're practicing and rehearsing, you know, we want to perform in front of an audience, and we really want that support," Preece added.

She also praised Barrett's dedication to the program.

"Mr. Barrett puts in a lot of effort into our program, and I don't think a lot of people really realize what drama is about because, you know, like kids in high school are kind of like, 'oh, drama weird,' but it's such a cool program," Preece said. "It's one of my favorite class periods. I enjoy going to school because I go to drama, and I've made all of my friends from drama."

Barrett said the community's investment in the drama program motivates him to take on bigger challenges.

"Seeing how our program is valued and the way people are pushing for us— it makes me want to take on bigger challenges like this because I know people are gonna wanna come support," Barrett said.

The Wizard of Oz will run March 5-7, with Thursday and Friday shows at 7 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 3 p.m., with a senior night following.

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of.

To support Emmett's drama program, you can follow them on Facebook by clicking here, or following them on their Instagram @emmettdrama and TikTok @emmettdramaclub.