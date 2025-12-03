CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — School resource officers serve as more than just law enforcement — they're integral members of the campus community who support students and staff in multiple ways.

Officer Randall exemplifies this approach as he walks through school hallways, monitoring safety while building relationships with students. His presence during passing periods helps ensure exterior doors remain secure and tracks who's in the hallways when students move between classes.

"So just safety wise, are we keeping the doors closed, what kids are out in the halls, who's in the hall, because during a passing period, all the exterior doors are open, so people can come and go real easy," he said.

Safety represents just one aspect of his daily responsibilities. Officer Randall also handles conflicts, responds to bullying reports, and checks on students who need extra support.

"Another big part of walking around the halls is just so that they know I'm here," Officer Randall said.

WATCH: How Officer Randall keeps students safe while building trust on campus.

A Day in the Life of a Middleton SRO: How Officer Randall Supports Safety and Students

With only two school resource officers serving the entire district — covering more than 4,000 students — resources are stretched thin. Officer Randall's commitment to being present in hallways, classrooms, and elementary schools makes him particularly valued by the school community.

"So at any given time, we're each responsible for 3 separate schools within the district. The hard part about that is, I have this school of over 1500, [so] my elementary schools that I'm responsible for, they get neglected," Officer Randall said.

Beyond security duties, Officer Randall engages with students in academic settings. In Mr. Dawley's Street Law class, he provides real-world policing perspectives on lessons covering Supreme Court cases and Fourth Amendment rights.

"So we get Officer Randall to come up here all the time when we're talking about Supreme Court cases, to get the police's point of view and not just what the internet says or what a court case says," Dawley said.

During lunch periods, Officer Randall extends his responsibilities off campus, responding to traffic issues and other student-related incidents in parking areas.

Principal Hullinger emphasized the positive impact of having Officer Randall on campus.

"He shows them that they can have a positive relationship with law enforcement. He's a good role model that way. Obviously, the security side is huge, where our school feels safer because he's here. His presence alone does that," Hullinger said.

For Officer Randall, the role provides meaningful community engagement opportunities.

"It's a great opportunity for me to take care of my community here, and that's one of the reasons why I love it so much. That's how I got to know all the kids," Officer Randall said.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton