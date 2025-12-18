Emmett school district pushes to save $500K program cut short over federal policy concerns

EMMETT, Idaho — A half a million dollar a year education program that aims to help Emmett students outside the classroom is disappearing a year early, but the district is doing everything in its power to keep it.

The federal Full-Service Community Schools grant, which funds after-school programs, food support, and family services in Emmett, could end December 31 — a year earlier than expected.

Watch to learn how Emmett's School District will be impacted.

Emmett schools fight to save $500K federal program ending year early over DEI concerns

"It came as a big shock, especially them ending it so suddenly and, in the middle of the school year instead of at the end of the school year," Amy Burr, community school coordinator districtwide at Emmett School District, said.

United Way of Treasure Valley received notice from the U.S. Department of Education on Friday, December 12th, stating the grant would not continue beyond December 31. The notice indicated the determination was "based on DEI-related elements identified in the project proposal, which the U.S. Department of Education has determined are in conflict with current agency policy and priorities."

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Emmett School District received this email from United Way Treasure Valley.

United Way of Treasure Valley shared the news with district leadership on Saturday, stating the organization would pursue an appeal, which is due by Thursday, December 18th.

The 5-year, $46 million grant was awarded to United Way in 2023. The district is currently halfway through year two of what was expected to be a five-year program.

The grant provides nearly $500,000 each year to support students and families at True North Prep, Butte View, Shadow Butte, and Carberry Elementary, funding four full-time coordinators who connect students and families to resources such as food, clothing, and transportation.

"Community school coordinators, they're invaluable to their schools and their communities. They do so much for not just students but for staff and for the families of students," Burr said. "They're like the heart of the school."

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

Greg Alexander, principal at Kenneth Carberry Elementary, says these coordinators serve as gatekeepers who understand where resources and needs exist.

At his school, the funding supports after-school enrichment programs, reading and math interventions, food security programs, and community partnerships.

Shadow Butte Elementary uses the funding for a four-day-a-week after-school program, math tutoring, and food distribution. Butte View Elementary provides after-school clubs, food pantry programs, and family crisis assistance. True North Prep uses funding to support attendance, graduation, and basic needs assistance.

The district superintendent committed to paying the four coordinators through January using district funds, providing more time for the appeal process.

Alexander emphasizes that the issue goes beyond politics.

"It's not about politics," said Alexander. "These are children that aren't being given a chance."

At Kenneth Carberry Elementary, Alexander leads students in a daily chant: "With these hands— with this heart— with this mind— we can do anything."

"I want them to believe it. I want them to know that I believe it still, that we can do anything, and so together we can," Alexander said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 "With these hands… with this heart… with this mind… we can do anything."

The loss affects entire programs and relationships built over two years.

The district is seeking community support through a petition and encouraging residents to contact Idaho's congressional delegation using templates available through the district.

Message from Emmett School District:

Your voice matters. We encourage you to:

Sign on to the collective letter supporting continuation of the FSCS award [ Link to letter form [docs.google.com]]. (Please note: when signing the appeal, it asks for Organization. In this section, you may simply write Emmett School District. When it asks for Role, you may identify yourself as a Parent.) Send a direct, personal appeal to Idaho’s congressional delegates, urging restoration of the funding. (You can use this email template to get started on your letter.) [ Link to email template [docs.google.com]].



Here are some other helpful resources: