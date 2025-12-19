EMMETT, Idaho — In Emmett, a little girl who stole the community's heart while battling a rare illness is rolling into a new chapter as community support and perfect timing deliver a wheelchair-accessible van just days after she received her first power wheelchair.

Sofia Rambow, a five-year-old Emmett girl living with acute flaccid myelitis, a rare illness that left her nearly paralyzed from the neck down, recently received both life-changing pieces of equipment thanks to neighbors who teamed up to help her family.

Watch how this specialized wheelchair and accessible van transform the Rambow's daily life.

Emmett girl with rare illness gets wheelchair-accessible van and first power chair

The community came together for a fundraising auction on November 14 that exceeded all expectations, with at least 200 people attending the event, featuring live music and donations from local businesses.

"The event was absolutely incredible. I don't think any of us anticipated that kind of a turnout for it," said Mike Rambow, Sofia's father.

"And it felt like we almost had the whole community there."

Sofia received her first power wheelchair on November 12, marking a major milestone in her journey toward independence. The specialized chair is equipped with adaptive controls designed for her specific needs.

"Sophia was going somewhere she wasn't supposed to be going with the wheelchair, and I had to get after her, and I actually got emotional," Mike Rambow said. "It was a cool feeling to finally see her be a kid, get in a little trouble."

Sofia's mother, Kristina Rambow, demonstrated the wheelchair's unique features, including head controls that allow Sofia to steer and a special control pad she can operate with her hand since she can't use a traditional joystick.

"This chair has a lot of buttons that she can adjust. So, this little handle piece is for us parents or whoever is in charge of her," Kristina Rambow said.

"For when she's in control of it, we have the side access buttons for her, and she can use her head to go this way and this way to turn whichever way she needs to go."

The wheelchair also includes fun features like lights that Sofia can control, adding an element of play to her mobility.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Kristina Rambow gives Idaho News 6 a tour of Sofia's specialized power wheelchair with adaptive controls and wheelchair-accessible van.

The family is still adjusting to Sofia's newfound mobility, including her playful use of the wheelchair's horn.

"It's been quite a change for us too, getting used to that and seeing Sophia have a little independence finally," explained Mike Rambow.

"I think we're having about as much fun as she is, you know, seeing her, [the] wheelchair has a horn on it, so she honks the horn at us and her brother."

The timing for both the wheelchair and van felt extraordinary, thanks to an unexpected connection. Just days before the fundraiser, one of the organizers helping with the auction reached out about a van. Her cousin had tragically passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a wheelchair-accessible van that would be perfect for Sofia's needs.

"It was kind of exactly what we're looking for. It was in our price range," Mike Rambow said. "The timing was just impeccable."

The new van comes loaded with features, from heated seats and a steering wheel to automatic lights and push-button start. But for the Rambow family, the most important feature is the ramp system that makes transportation dramatically easier.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Sofia Rambow demonstrates adaptive wheelchair controls and accessible van features.

"It's helped us so much. We're still trying to get used to not having to put her in the car seat, take her out. She's just already strapped into her wheelchair, and all we have to do is just put her up the ramp, buckle her in, [and] strap her in the belts," Kristina Rambow said.

The van also includes practical features like a built-in vacuum cleaner, adjustable rear seats, and entertainment systems for passengers.

"Yeah, it's just been so helpful for us and our backs, and we're just so grateful for the community and what they've, what they've done to make this happen," Kristina Rambow said.

The connection felt like more than a coincidence to the family.

"Just like three things all happening at the same time. I don't know, it feels like it's more than a coincidence, you know— just kind of God's timing," said Rambow.

Ultimately, the community raised more money than anticipated, and those extra funds will go toward Sofia's future medical care and accessibility needs.

For the Rambow family, the support has meant everything during a challenging time with a medically complex child.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Sofia's older brother, Troy Rambow, shows Idaho News 6 features in the family's new wheelchair-accessible van.

"You kind of feel isolated because there's not a lot of people that can relate to you, and what you're going through, and to have the community just be with us every step of the way, always knowing they're there to help us and stuff, it's just meant everything to us," Mike Rambow said.