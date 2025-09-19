Emmett girl receives $15,000 from community after rare illness leaves her nearly paralyzed

EMMETT, Idaho — A 5-year-old Emmett girl's life changed forever when a rare illness left her nearly paralyzed from the neck down. Now, her community is coming together with a huge gift to help her family keep moving forward.

When the Gem County Real Estate Association gathers for its monthly meeting, they often talk business. But the focus this time around was on 5-year-old Sofia Rambow, whose life changed in an instant three years ago.

Sofia's mother, Kristina Rambow, remembers the day that changed everything for their family.

"My daughter was at home with me all alone, and she just mysteriously collapsed on the floor," Kristina Rambow said.

Sofia was diagnosed with a rare condition called Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM), which damages the spinal cord and interrupts the signals from her brain to the rest of her body.

The road to recovery has been difficult for the entire family. Sofia still spends up to 20 hours a week in intensive physical therapy.

"In the beginning, when she started doing therapy, it was really hard on us parents to watch her cry every single session. And, it wasn't sunshine and rainbows," Kristina Rambow said.

Despite the challenges, Sofia's parents say she's known for her positive attitude. When frustration hits, she channels it into working even harder toward her recovery.

Sofia's father, Mike Rambow, described how the family has coped with the unexpected diagnosis.

"We kind of had to just, completely put our trust in God and, just have faith that, he's in the driver's seat doing something with this," Mike Rambow said.

Sofia's inspiring journey earned her the title of 2025 St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network Champion, which motivated local realtors to raise money through their annual golf tournament.

The Rambow family walked away with a $15,000 check that will help them buy a wheelchair-accessible van for when Sofia receives her power chair. This will allow her more independence at school, in stores, and in keeping up with her older brother, Troy.

Kristina Rambow expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming community support her family has received.

"We're just so grateful for the community, and Gem County is just amazing and just all the support that we've been given over the last couple years, and we haven't had to ask for anything. Everyone just stands up and says, 'We've got you,'" Kristina Rambow said.

Another neighborhood fundraising event is set for November 14 at Willow Grove Events, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

To help the Rambows fundraise for a handicap accessible van, donate here: Handicap Accessible Van for Sofia