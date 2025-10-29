Emmett City Council denies 'Riverbend Place' subdivision after heated public debate

EMMETT, Idaho — A public meeting took place at Emmett City Hall, where three linked applications for the River Bend Place subdivision were discussed. The plan called for 96 single-family townhome lots and two common lots on more than 10 acres near East 12th Street.

"You have a pretty difficult decision to make, and you have to get it right," one Emmett resident said of the proposed plan.

Emmett City Council denies River Bend Place subdivision after heated public debate

Lot sizes would range from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet, with a net density of 9.57 dwelling units per acre. Under city code, the project would need one acre of open space — but only 0.4 acres was included, with the remainder covered through a "cash in lieu" contribution for park development in Dagger Falls.

Jacob, an Emmett resident, raised concerns about the developer's track record.

"As a resident of Dagger Falls, I have seen firsthand how this developer operates. Once the ink is dried and the homes are sold, they stop caring about the people who live there. They have ignored drainage problems, neglected maintenance and common laws, and shown little accountability for the quality of their work. That is not local, and it is certainly not loyal," Jacob said.

Brian Sullivan, the city's zoning administrator, walked council members through design requirements — including curb, gutter, sidewalk, and services like sewer, water, pressure irrigation, and stormwater plans. He also reviewed how the application fits into the "Elevate Emmett" comprehensive plan — including goals for housing choice, location near services, and maintaining community character.

Statistics presented show that over half of Emmett households are "rent burdened," meaning they spend a large share of their income on housing, impacting other basic needs.

Mike Smith highlighted the housing affordability crisis facing Idaho residents.

"Idaho is the 2nd least affordable place to buy a home in America," Smith said. "We fit this project exactly what the comprehensive plan asked for, and that is to increase affordable housing opportunities while maintaining the small town character that defines Emmett."

"Forget about all the other issues. Think about public safety. Think about affordable housing. But let's make sure it's done right," an Emmett resident said.

At the end of the meeting, the City Council unanimously agreed that all applications regarding the project would be denied.