New Emmett farm opens to public with corn maze, pumpkin patch and fall activities

EMMETT, Idaho — From getting lost in the corn maze to finding the perfect pumpkin, this new Emmett farm is full of fall surprises for families looking to enjoy the season.

Just a couple of weeks after opening, "The Farm" is already full of families taking in the fall weather, and the owners say that's exactly what they hoped for when they decided to open their working farm to the public.

The property has been a working farm since 2000, when Jonathan and Heather Rouwenhorst took over the operation. Initially focused on cattle raising, they later transitioned to commodities and continue regular farming activities, including growing corn and hay.

The farm has been open to the public since September 13, making it just 16 days old at the time of the interview. Jonathan Rouwenhorst explained the decision to welcome visitors to their property.

"We have still the original farm, and then we decided that we want to open up the farm to the public… and the best way that we thought would be a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and all these activities we have with the animals that we have at the farm," Rouwenhorst said.

The name "The Farm" came naturally from the family's daily routine, particularly from daughters Tatum and Cadence Rouwenhorst.

"Whenever I'm like, 'Where are we going today?' they're like, 'Just the farm.' So we just decided to name it that, keep it simple," Jonathan Rouwenhorst said.

Co-owner Heather Rouwenhorst finds joy in watching families create memories at their farm.

"I think the best part is hearing little kids screaming as they're going down, laughs... people taking pictures. So I think that that's kind of been the highlight for me personally, is just watching people enjoy what we've created," Heather Rouwenhorst said.

The farm offers multiple attractions, with visitors typically starting at the giant slides before moving to the corn maze and finishing at the pumpkin patch. The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We've had a couple of repeats already, and we've only been open for a short amount of time," Jonathan Rouwenhorst said.

From the giant slides to Highland cows like Dasher, visitors can get up close with the animals as they explore the farm. The family has seven Highland cows and sheep, with many of the animals being bottle-fed and halter-trained for interaction with visitors.

Dasher, one of the Highland cows, came to the farm in April as a bottle baby and has become particularly popular with guests.

"He's been a hit," Jonathan Rouwenhorst said.

Cadence Rouwenhorst, daughter of the owners, enjoys the interactive experience the farm provides, particularly working with the animals at Bunny Hill.

"It's very fun experience, and I kind of just like being around animals," Cadence Rouwenhorst said.

For many visitors, the pumpkin patch is a big draw, featuring 12 varieties spread across 25 acres. Jonathan Rouwenhorst carefully selected the varieties based on what he would personally choose to take home.

"We've got a whole patch that you can pick your own pumpkin and that can be yours. And if you have a small-size pumpkin you want to take, then that's yours as well," Jonathan Rouwenhorst said.

Heather Rouwenhorst designed the farm with families and photo opportunities in mind, incorporating elements like a "love" sign made from corn maze corn, pumpkins, and repurposed tires.

"We love going to stuff like this to honestly take family pictures in the fall, and I wanted there to be some fun spots for people to do that," Heather Rouwenhorst said.

The corn maze features a Bigfoot pattern that can be viewed from the farm's hay pyramid or from above. The design has attracted attention from pilots flying overhead.

One visitor even came to the farm after spotting it from his aircraft.

The Farm will host an annual potato gleaning event on October 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., organized in partnership with a local radio station. The event benefits Operation Grateful Hearts, which supports veterans.

"The proceeds go to Operation Grateful Hearts, which is for veterans, and I love supporting anything veterans. So the fact that we get the opportunity to be a part of that is great," Heather Rouwenhorst said.

The Rouwenhorsts hope to become a place for seasonal events all year long while staying rooted in family and community values. The farm is currently open through November 2, with plans for future seasonal attractions.