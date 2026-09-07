Water safety tips for Labor Day weekend at C.J. Strike and Anderson reservoirs

C.J. Strike and Anderson reservoirs are expected to draw around 300 people to the water this Labor Day weekend, and marine officials are urging everyone to put safety first before they launch.

WATCH | Water safety tips for Labor Day—

Water safety tips for Labor Day

Elmore County Sheriff's Marine Deputy Rob Elom said safety starts before you even leave the shore.

"Know where your throwable flotation devices are. If you have any throw ropes, know where those are and how to use them," Elom said.

One of the biggest concerns once on the water is alcohol consumption. The legal limit on the water is the same as behind the wheel — 0.08 —, and it applies to all vessels.

"That includes paddle boards, kayaks, canoes, and motorized vessels. Just watch your drinking, watch your alcohol consumption," Elom said.

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Life jackets are another critical piece of safety gear. On boats 19 feet or shorter, children 14 and younger are required to wear a life jacket while the boat is underway. Adults must have one available, but Elom said the safest place for it is on your body.

"They only work if you wear them, and if something happens to me and I'm not wearing a life jacket, who's gonna man this, this rig?" Elom said.

For paddleboarders, kayakers and canoeists, Elom said visibility is especially important since those vessels sit low on the water.

"If you're going to operate those non-motorized vessels that are low to the water wear something that's high visibility," Elom said.

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With hundreds of people potentially sharing the water at once, Elom said crowding is a real concern.

"There's a lot of people trying to do the same thing skiing, wakeboarding, paddle boarding — all in very limited real estate. So that gets a little concerning. We just have to keep an eye on that and make sure that everybody's keeping a safe distance away from each other," Elom said.

If you have an emergency on the water, call 911. If there is no cell service, you can text 911.