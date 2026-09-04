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Following two-day rain delay, the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is ready to take flight at Ann Morrison Park

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic 2026
KIVI
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic 2026
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic 2026
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BOISE, Idaho — After a two day rain delay, the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is ready to take flight at Ann Morrison Park.

Idaho 6 was on hand for Friday morning's launch.

There is a full slate of fun events later this afternoon.

At 4pm the Inflatable Fun Zone opens, followed by the magic of Nite Glow at 5pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Public balloon rides are not part of the event.

The area's largest annual hot air balloon celebration began all the way back in 1991 when it was known as the Boise River Festival Hot Air Balloon Rally.

In 2010 the event, now celebrating its 35-year anniversary, became what it's known as today.

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