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Idaho State Police reminds the public to watch out for impaired drivers

ISP BAC THUMBNAIL.png
Idaho State Police
ISP BAC THUMBNAIL.png
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MERIDIAN — With Labor Day weekend underway, Idaho State Police is reminding the public to be aware of impaired drivers.

ISP said that at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Trooper Schirrmacher pulled over a driver on westbound I-84 for unsafe lane changes. Police said there was an open container in the vehicle.

When ISP administered a breathalyzer, they said the driver blew a .141, nearly double the legal driving limit.

ISP said that this incident serves as a reminder that impaired drivers can be on the roads at any time of day. Though the 100 Deadliest Days, the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day, is coming to a close, drivers are encouraged to always be hypervigilant of others on the roads and to never drive intoxicated.

"If you’ve been drinking, never get behind the wheel," ISP said. "Make a plan, get a ride and help us keep Idaho roads safe."

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