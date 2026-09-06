Idaho State Police reminds the public to watch out for impaired drivers

MERIDIAN — With Labor Day weekend underway, Idaho State Police is reminding the public to be aware of impaired drivers.

ISP said that at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Trooper Schirrmacher pulled over a driver on westbound I-84 for unsafe lane changes. Police said there was an open container in the vehicle.

When ISP administered a breathalyzer, they said the driver blew a .141, nearly double the legal driving limit.

ISP said that this incident serves as a reminder that impaired drivers can be on the roads at any time of day. Though the 100 Deadliest Days, the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day, is coming to a close, drivers are encouraged to always be hypervigilant of others on the roads and to never drive intoxicated.

"If you’ve been drinking, never get behind the wheel," ISP said. "Make a plan, get a ride and help us keep Idaho roads safe."