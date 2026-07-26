New expansion of Valley Regional Transit program helps Elmore County residents reach medical care

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — Getting to a medical appointment in Boise isn't always easy for Elmore County residents — but a new transportation program is working to close that gap.

Valley Regional Transit expanded its Rides2Wellness program to Elmore County at the start of July. The program provides free, pre-scheduled rides to approved health care facilities.

VRT CEO Elaine Clegg said the program has already shown strong results in other parts of the region.

"We gave 12,000 rides in just the last seven months in Ada and Canyon counties."

Mountain Home resident Lisa Jensen knows firsthand how difficult it can be to travel when you can't drive. After injuring her foot, she had to rely on a neighbor for help getting to the Boise Airport.

"I was lucky that a friend offered to take me; otherwise, I would have had to cancel a trip and not be able to travel cause I couldn't drive."

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Jensen said for many Elmore County residents, specialty care often means a trip to Boise — and not everyone has a way to get there.

"And those are situations where somebody can't drive. So if they don't have a driver, they're not gonna be able to get there, and so it could alleviate some of that stress for families too."

Clegg said helping people reach their appointments can also reduce costs in the long run.

"These are people who otherwise might not be able to get to those medical appointments. If they miss them, there's actually a higher cost."

The Elmore County service is currently a six-month pilot program. Officials will evaluate how much it is used before deciding whether to continue it.

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Jensen said community participation will be key to keeping the program alive.

"So I think it's really important for people to not only be aware of it, but to use it."

You can sign up for the Ride2Wellness program here.