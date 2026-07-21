Nampa public transit could end after council votes to eliminate VRT funding

NAMPA, Idaho — Public transportation is still operating in Nampa, but its future depends on the city's final budget vote next month.

During its July 15 budget workshop, the Nampa City Council rejected two reduced-service proposals before voting 4-2 to leave Valley Regional Transit with no funding in the proposed fiscal 2027 budget.

If the funding is not restored when the council considers the final budget Aug. 17, VRT says Route 40, Route 42, On-Demand and Access service in Nampa will end Oct. 12.

WATCH: Nampa rider says losing VRT would mean losing freedom and independence

Nampa public transit could disappear after VRT funding vote

Andrew Mills depends on public transportation because epilepsy prevents him from driving safely. He met Idaho News 6 at a Caldwell coffee shop after arriving on a VRT bus.

“Freedom. Nothing short of freedom and access, I guess,” Mills said.

Mills said the system’s value cannot be measured only by whether it generates money.

“Even though it’s not making money, it doesn’t mean it’s not making memories for people who are disabled,” Mills said.

During the workshop, Councilman Sebastian Griffin questioned whether the number of fixed-route riders justified the city’s investment.

“My common complaint has been the fixed routes, so that’s where I’m having a hard time stomaching,” Griffin said. “As the numbers had showed 300 unique individuals, maybe adding up to 17,000 rides, but 300 unique individuals is difficult.”

Councilwoman Natalie Jangula said people who do not depend on public transportation may not recognize its importance.

“These are services that people do rely on, and sometimes it’s hard for us to step outside of our own world and be able to see that,” Jangula said.

Jangula said she believes public transportation should be among the services Nampa provides.

“There are people in our community that need this service, and as a city it’s our responsibility to fund different varieties of services within the community and in my belief public transportation is one of them,” Jangula said.

VRT says Beyond Access and Rides2Wellness will remain available, but those programs do not replace its general public transportation services.

Mills said a VRT ride can cost $1.50, while a recent rideshare trip cost him more than $30.

Nampa neighbors can comment on the proposed budget during the August 17 public hearing. Council members could restore VRT funding before adopting the final budget.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.