Elmore County election results unchanged after hand count of uncounted ballots

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — All race results in Elmore County remain unchanged after the county clerk conducted a hand count following the discovery of 300 uncounted ballots.

According to a press release from the Idaho Secretary of State, the updated vote count included 373 votes that were not reflected in election night reporting.

The results of these races remain the same following the hand count.

Following the report of the ballot discrepancy, Secretary of State Phil McGrane and 17 other elected officials from the Secretary of State's office aided in the hand count.

McGrane commented, “In order for our elections to work, voters must have confidence that their votes will count. Today, we demonstrated our commitment to ensuring just that."

The outcome of this recount will be checked and certified by the Elmore County Board of Commissioners on the morning of Wednesday, November 26.

The Secretary of State and the Elmore County Clerk will call for judicial review of the vote count, as required by Idaho law, before the deadline of December 2, 2025.