Hundreds of legally cast ballots were never counted in Elmore County, prompting a state investigation

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A state investigation is underway in Elmore County after nearly 300 legally cast ballots were never counted in this month’s election – a number large enough to alter the outcome of multiple local races.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office confirmed the discrepancy was discovered Friday, after officials noticed that the number of ballots cast did not match the number of voters checked in at the polls. On Tuesday, the Elmore County sheriff began securing every ballot as the investigation moves forward.

“We identified that there was a discrepancy between the number of ballots having been cast on election night versus the number of voters who showed up and voted,” Secretary of State Phil McGrane said in an interview with Idaho News 6.

McGrane said the ballots do exist, but their results were never included in the final certified totals.

“We’ve identified that there are ballots there, there are ballots that we don’t have results for, and now we’re looking at the next steps to ensure all the votes that were cast get counted,” he said.

In a county the size of Elmore, roughly 300 votes could determine the outcome of multiple races, including a more than $3 million school bond in Mountain Home that was decided by only a handful of votes.

“The volume of votes here is significant enough it could change outcomes,” McGrane said.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play.

“There’s no indication of any foul play. The ballots are secured,” McGrane said.

He said the state is reviewing both election processes and equipment, but the cause of the error will not be known until a hand recount is completed.

“We’re still trying to work out what happened. Unfortunately, until we can recount the ballots and access those machines, it’s very difficult to determine where did something go wrong,” McGrane said.

Because certified results are needed before newly elected officials take office in January, the timeline for review is moving quickly.

“Everything’s happening very quickly. We need outcomes and results so people can take office in January,” McGrane said.

“Every vote should count, and we’re determined to make sure that happens,” he added.

McGrane said his office is working with the Elmore County Prosecutor’s Office and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. A recount timeline could be set as early as this week.