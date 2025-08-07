Season Preview: Ashton Jeanty preps for his rookie year in the NFL

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — After leading the nation in rushing yards during his final collegiate season here at Boise State, star running back Ashton Jeanty traded blue and orange for black and silver.

Now, Jeanty is on the cusp of his first full NFL season as a Las Vegas Raider.

"It's a dream come true. It's the moment I've been dreaming about, working for, all my life," said Jeanty.

As he prepares for the first preseason game of the 2025 season (WATCH HERE), Jeanty is grateful to Boise State and Head Coach Spencer Danielson for preparing him to meet this moment.

"I think the fact that I did run a pro-style in Boise has made the transition a lot easier. In this offense, I think what's different is catching the ball out of the backfield more, [whereas] in Boise I was just really grounding and pounding," added Jeanty.

Back in Boise, Coach Danielson says Idaho News 6 that he reached out to Jeanty Thursday morning.

"Just so excited for him – [he's] a guy that has left a legacy here, not just because of the yards he got in his time, but the leadership, the mentality he brought to the team. And I miss him, that's why I called him this morning, just so proud of him," said Danielson.

Jeanty could make his NFL debut Thursday in a high-profile preseason matchup that brings Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith back to Seattle.

Jeanty says he's confident in the man under center, Geno Smith

"He's smooth, runs the offense well. He makes crazy throws out there, threading the needle. I'm blessed to have a quarterback like him," said Jeanty.

Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll expressed confidence in his squad, saying, "everybody's ready to go," during a press conference Tuesday.

Jeanty says he's pushing himself on the field and off the field.

"The level of detail [is] even higher, so many more plays to remember. [I'm] definitely focusing in on my weight and my diet, coming in a little bit lighter just so I can have more speed, you know, be more explosive. Just everything I can do to keep myself on the field and be accountable for my teammates," said Jeanty.

Idaho News 6 will broadcast the preseason rivalry match-up on air and live on digital. Coverage starts at 7:30 with kick-off at 8.