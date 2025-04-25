'You paved the way for us': Teammates react to Ashton Jeanty being drafted by Raiders

BOISE STATE, Idaho — It was a packed house in the Bronco team room for a private draft party as Bronco football players watched and waited to see where their teammate would end up.

The moment Bronco nation had all been waiting for finally arrived: the NFL draft. The anticipation grew and grew as teams made their picks. Then, the chimes rung for the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the Raiders would be drafting Ashton Jeanty at number six. The team room erupted.

"I used to be with this dude. chill around with him," smiled running back Dylan Riley.

Jambres Dubar added, "He was just in those seats with us not too long ago."

"It's just crazy to experience this in general," said an excited Riley.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen laughed, "I'll be able to tell my kids for years and years. It's one of my biggest flexes. Like I knew that guy."

A special moment for Ashton Jeanty was also a special moment for his brothers in the running back room.

"He's like my big brother. My role model. He's the godfather to my daughter, so we are tapped in for life. It's pretty amazing watching him being drafted," explained Dubar.

A little while after Jeanty’s selection, we had the chance to see a few members of the stable surprise their friend on FaceTime.

Talking to Raider fans, Riley exclaimed, "Just know, y'all going to get a dawg! He's cold. He's going to do what he needs to do. Just know that he's a dawg."

"Deuce" will be retiring his orange and blue threads for the silver and black as he becomes the new workhorse for the Las Vegas Raiders.

