Fans react to Ashton Jeanty's historic NFL draft pick

BOISE, Idaho — Some Boise State fans woke up to a new identity as Raiders fans after a historic moment in the NFL Draft.

At the “End Zone” bar, just steps from Albertsons Stadium, excitement ran high as fans celebrated Ashton Jeanty's selection to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s not everyday a Boise State Bronco hears their name called in the top 10. But Thursday night, Jeanty made history, drafted sixth overall, becoming the highest-drafted Boise State player ever.

"I'm so stoked. Wore the McFadden jersey. We took him. Last good one we had. I'm super stoked for the future…” said one fan at the bar.

Jeanty, a Heisman finalist, solidified his place in Boise State football history.

"Super proud of the guy. Representing Boise very well. Hopefully, he does well under Pete Carroll. I see a lot of beast mode on the sideline kind of mentoring him. I think it will be a good deal," another fan added.

For Boise native Scott Linus, the draft moment was a milestone not only for Jeanty but for the city.

"Very exciting. Big Boise State fan. Not a big Raiders fan, but now I am, so happy that he's there. It’s huge. It’s putting Boise State on the map and the city of Boise, too. So it's always good to get national attention," Linus said.

Jeanty wasn’t the only standout from Idaho to go early this year. Colston Loveland, a Gooding native and star tight end from the University of Michigan, was drafted 10th overall by the Chicago Bears.

“Fantastic, we got two guys that reside in the state of Idaho that made it in the top ten. So happy for Colston and happy for Ashton,” said fan Sam.

