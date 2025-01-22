Following Fiesta Bowl defeat, AP ranks Boise State #8 in final poll

BOISE, Idaho — It's not how any Bronco fan wanted to end the season— a loss in the Fiesta Bowl.

Still, if there's a sweet treat to wash the bitter taste out of the collective mouth of the Boise State faithful, it's entering the off-season as an AP Top-10 ranked team.

On Thursday, the Associated Press released its final rankings of the year following Ohio State's win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Championship. The Broncos snagged the #8 spot.

BSU hasn't ended the season in the AP Top Ten since 2011 and what's more, the team occupied a spot in the AP Top 25 for a historic span of 13 straight weeks.

In 2024, The Broncos Squad was replete with award-winning players, led by their Heisman finalist, Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty won the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards in addition to being named a unanimous All-American, a first in Boise State Football history. Kage Casey (OL), Ben Dooley (OL), and Matt Lauter (TE) were also named to various All-American Teams.

Coach Spencer Danielson received multiple honors including Mountain West Coach of the Year and Grant Teaff Coach of the Year.

Final AP Rankings - 2024 Season

Ohio State Notre Dame Oregon Texas Penn State Georgia Arizona State Boise State Tennessee Indiana Ole Miss SMU BYU Clemson Iowa State Illinois Alabama Miami (FLA) South Carolina Syracuse Army Missouri UNLV Memphis Colorado

Boise State Football will kick off the 2025 season against The University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa on August 30. You can find the full 2025 BSU Football schedule here.