Multiple awards go to Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty

BOISE STATE, Idaho — Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty has added a few new awards to his already impressive resume.

By national vote, Jeanty won both the Doak Walker Award and the Maxwell Award. The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the best running back in the country and the Maxwell Award is given to the best overall player.

Notably, the last player to win both awards was Derrick Henry in 2015, and eight of the last ten Maxwell Award winners have also won the Heisman.

Additionally, Jeanty was one of two players on the BSU football team to earn Walter Camp All-America honors with Jeanty being named to first-team and offensive lineman Kage Casey being named to second-team. This is the second-consecutive year that Jeanty and Casey have both secured All-America honors.

The Heisman Trophy Ceremony is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. MT.