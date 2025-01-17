Boise State’s Spencer Danielson named Grant Teaff Coach of the Year

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson was named the Grant Teaff Coach of the Year, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes announced on Friday. The award is given annually to a Division I head coach who "lives out his Christian faith and demonstrates a life of integrity and leadership," according to a press release.

In his first season as the full-time head coach, Danielson led the Broncos to a 12-2 record and a victory in the Old Trapper Mountain West Championship. Boise State, the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, competed in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Danielson’s impressive achievements this season earned him numerous accolades, including AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year and Mountain West Coach of the Year. He was also a finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award and the George Munger Award.

