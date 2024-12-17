Ashton Jeanty named FWAA First Team All-American

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has another honor to add to his list of accomplishments this season.

Boise State Football announcing on Tuesday, that Jeanty has been recognized on the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) First Team.

Boise State Football says the last Bronco to earn a First Team FWAA honor was kick returner Avery Williams in 2020.

This season, Jeanty leads the nation in all-purpose yards with 2,613, and total touchdowns, with 30. Boise State Football adding Jeanty has an FBS record of 143 missed tackles.

And he still has time to add to those totals. The Boise State Broncos will take the field on Dec. 31 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff. The Broncos will play the winner of Penn State vs. SMU.

