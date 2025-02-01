Watch Now
News

Actions

Ashton Jeanty receives Doak Walker Award in Texas

Ashton Jeanty Doak Walker Award
Senator Risch’s Office
Ashton Jeanty in Texas to receive his Doak Walker Award
Ashton Jeanty Doak Walker Award
Posted
and last updated

DALLAS, Texas — After a stellar college football season in which Ashton Jeanty shattered records and earned a spot on the Heisman Trophy ballot, the Bronco's favorite running back finally received the Doak Walker Award in Dallas, Texas on Friday.

RELATED | Multiple awards go to Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty

The Doak Walker Award, "named for the 1948 Heisman Trophy winner and three-time All-America selection from SMU," honors outstanding play on the field as well as service in the community and dedication in the classroom. And while Jeanty knew he'd won the award back in December, it wasn't until last night in Dallas, that he finally laid his hands on the trophy.

Football great, Eric Dickerson and veteran announcer Verne Lundquist were on hand to honor the Boise State running back, who is the first in school history to win the coveted award.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights