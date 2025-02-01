Ashton Jeanty receives Doak Walker Award in Texas

DALLAS, Texas — After a stellar college football season in which Ashton Jeanty shattered records and earned a spot on the Heisman Trophy ballot, the Bronco's favorite running back finally received the Doak Walker Award in Dallas, Texas on Friday.

The 2024 Doak Walker Award belongs to @AshtonJeanty2!



His 344 carries lead the nation, have outpaced the totals of 115 FBS teams and have led the Broncos into the College Football Playoff for the first time.

@BroncoSportsFB pic.twitter.com/qjPL3HfTJK — Doak Walker Award (@DoakWalkerAward) December 13, 2024

The Doak Walker Award, "named for the 1948 Heisman Trophy winner and three-time All-America selection from SMU," honors outstanding play on the field as well as service in the community and dedication in the classroom. And while Jeanty knew he'd won the award back in December, it wasn't until last night in Dallas, that he finally laid his hands on the trophy.

Football great, Eric Dickerson and veteran announcer Verne Lundquist were on hand to honor the Boise State running back, who is the first in school history to win the coveted award.